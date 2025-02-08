Menu Explore
All vacant vice principal posts in medical colleges to be filled

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 08, 2025 08:32 AM IST

The state government on Friday decided to form a committee that will work to ensure that all government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh have vice principals as well.

(For representation)

“All such colleges where the post of vice principal is vacant will be filled. The principal secretary of medical education will head the committee,” said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Pathak, who is also state’s medical education minister, said in a press statement that the committee will conduct interviews of candidates and evaluate their administrative skills.

Apart from the principal secretary of medical education, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, the committee will have five members. This is being done to ensure smooth administrative functioning at colleges which, at times, suffer in the absence of the regular principal or vice principal.

Uttar Pradesh has 14 autonomous state medical colleges and 28 state medical colleges where the vacant posts will be filled. The rank of vice principal will be from among professors. In case the principal goes on leave, the vice principal will get the charge on routine basis. At present, the principals give their charge to the senior most faculty member on campus in their absence.

