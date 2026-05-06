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Allahabad HC grants bail to man booked for remarks on 'I Love Mohammed'

Allahabad HC grants bail to man booked for remarks on 'I Love Mohammed'

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:30 pm IST
PTI |
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Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man booked for allegedly posting on his Instagram handle that he could get his head severed and sever heads for "I Love Mohammed".

Allahabad HC grants bail to man booked for remarks on 'I Love Mohammed'

Granting bail to the accused Nadeem, a resident of Muzaffar Nagar, Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla observed that the "supposed objectionable" post made by the applicant does not name any particular caste or community.

He was booked by Uttar Pradesh police last year for allegedly making sensitive remarks on his Instagram profile.

Appearing on behalf of the accused, his counsel argued that a charge sheet has been submitted and there is no likelihood of the trial being concluded in the near future. The accused has no criminal antecedents, he said.

Opposing the bail, the state counsel, on the other hand, submitted that the accused had posted an "insensitive" comment saying "I love Mohammed ke liye gardan katwa bhi sakte hain aur kaat bhi sakte hain ".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC grants bail to man booked for remarks on 'I Love Mohammed'
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC grants bail to man booked for remarks on 'I Love Mohammed'
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