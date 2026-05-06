Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man booked for allegedly posting on his Instagram handle that he could get his head severed and sever heads for "I Love Mohammed".

Allahabad HC grants bail to man booked for remarks on 'I Love Mohammed'

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Granting bail to the accused Nadeem, a resident of Muzaffar Nagar, Justice Rajiv Lochan Shukla observed that the "supposed objectionable" post made by the applicant does not name any particular caste or community.

He was booked by Uttar Pradesh police last year for allegedly making sensitive remarks on his Instagram profile.

Appearing on behalf of the accused, his counsel argued that a charge sheet has been submitted and there is no likelihood of the trial being concluded in the near future. The accused has no criminal antecedents, he said.

Opposing the bail, the state counsel, on the other hand, submitted that the accused had posted an "insensitive" comment saying "I love Mohammed ke liye gardan katwa bhi sakte hain aur kaat bhi sakte hain ".

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{{^usCountry}} It was strongly contended that such an objectionable slogan had led to widespread riots in Bareilly district resulting in serious property damage. The law and order situation became dismal due to anti-social elements who were incited by these kinds of slogans, it was argued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was strongly contended that such an objectionable slogan had led to widespread riots in Bareilly district resulting in serious property damage. The law and order situation became dismal due to anti-social elements who were incited by these kinds of slogans, it was argued. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The state counsel, however, did not deny that the said case related to Bareilly district and that the accused, Nadeem Khan, mentioned is not the present accused, Nadeem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state counsel, however, did not deny that the said case related to Bareilly district and that the accused, Nadeem Khan, mentioned is not the present accused, Nadeem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Against this backdrop, taking into account the material collected during the investigation, the role assigned to the accused as well as the fact that the applicant has been in jail since October 17, 2025 and has no criminal antecedents, the court in its order dated May 4, deemed it appropriate to enlarge him on bail." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Against this backdrop, taking into account the material collected during the investigation, the role assigned to the accused as well as the fact that the applicant has been in jail since October 17, 2025 and has no criminal antecedents, the court in its order dated May 4, deemed it appropriate to enlarge him on bail." {{/usCountry}}

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