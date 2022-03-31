Allahabad HC grants bail to three Kashmiri students held for raising pro-Pak slogans
The Allahabad high court allowed bail application of three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost to Pakistan in the World T-20 cricket match in October last year. A single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot allowed the bail plea of Inayat Altaf Shekh, Shokat Ahmad Gani and Arsheed Yusuf, the three students of an engineering college of Agra who were arrested by Agra police on October 27, 2021. The order passed on March 30 (Wednesday) was made public on Thursday (March 31).
A first information report (FIR) was lodged against them at Jagdishpura police station of Agra under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 505(1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. The applicants were in jail since October 27, 2021.
As per prosecution case, applicants had raised pro- Pakistan slogans and also sloganeered against India in the aftermath of an Indo-Pakistan match. They also made posts on social media and instigated civil disorder in the country. Applicants’ counsel contend that the applicants have been falsely implicated in the instant case. The case was, in fact, the result of student rivalries over trivial issues. The applicants did not raise anti- India and pro-Pakistan slogans, they said.
“The applicants are young students with a bright future. The trial is moving at a snail’s pace and is not likely to conclude any time soon. The inordinate delay in the trial will lead to indefinite detention of the applicants,” the applicants’ counsel argued.
State government counsel reiterated the prosecution case stated in the FIR. He contended that the state has always welcomed students from all parts of the country with open arms but students cannot exhibit disloyalty to the country and spread disharmony in the society.
The court after hearing concerned parties observed, “The unity of India is not made of bamboo reeds which will bend to the passing winds of empty slogans. The foundations of our nation are more enduring. Eternal ideals bind the indestructible unity of India. Constitutional values create an indissoluble union of India. Every citizen of the country is the custodian, and the State is the sentinel of the unity of India and the constitutional values of the nation.”
“Students travelling freely to different parts of the country in the quest for knowledge is the true celebration of India’s diversity and a vivid manifestation of India’s unity. It is the duty of the people of the hosting State to create enabling conditions for visiting scholars to learn and to live the constitutional values of our nation. It is also the obligation of the young scholars to imbibe and adhere to such values.”, the bench observed.
The court while allowing the applications observed, “In the light of the preceding discussion and without making any observations on the merits of the case, the bail application is allowed.”
Property tax collection in Mumbai up by nearly 10% in FY 2021-22
Mumbai: Property tax collection in the financial year 2021-2022 went up by nearly 10 percent as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was able to recover ₹5,581 crore till 5 pm on Thursday, up from ₹5,094 crore collected in FY 2020-21. The revenue has increased by ₹181 crore against its annual target of ₹5,400 crore.
UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7
As many as 17,393 students out of the total 2,234,154 registered to appear on the seventh day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Thursday. The day however did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means and as a result, the total number of students caught cheating during the board exams this year remained at 54.
Yogi to attend PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Sainik school
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with students of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, will virtually participate in the programme to be held from 11am onwards to encourage children of the state. The event will be telecast live by Doordarshan on DD National and DD India. This broadcast will also be available live on radio channels—All India Radio Medium Wave and All India Radio FM Channel.
Bundelkhand univ, CSJMU, Kanpur mass com depts ink MoU
Now students of journalism department of Bundelkhand University will also be able to study in the journalism department of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur. Reason: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Bhaskar Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bundelkhand University, and department of journalism and mass communication of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University. The MoU signing ceremony took place in a hybrid mode on March 30 (Wednesday).
Maha hikes ready reckoner rates across state
PUNE The Maharashtra government has announced an average hike of 5% in the ready reckoner rates for properties across the state. As per the revised ready reckoner rates, the highest increase will be in the Thane municipal limits at an average of 9.48%, Pune city at 6.12%, and Greater Mumbai at 2.34%. The revised rates will come into effect from Friday, April 1, for the financial year 2022-23.
