Allahabad HC rejects SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s bail plea in air travel on fake ID case

Published on Feb 17, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Earlier, the district judge Kanpur Nagar had on December 21, 2022, had rejected Irfan’s bail application in the case. (For Representation)
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court on Friday rejected the bail application of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Kanpur’s Sisamau seat Irfan Solanki in connection with a case wherein he allegedly boarded a flight on a forged Aadhaar card.

Solanki, who is at present lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj jail, flew between Delhi and Mumbai allegedly on the forged identity card on November 11 last year. Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh passed the order after hearing the counsel for the applicant and the state government.

Earlier, the district judge Kanpur Nagar had on December 21, 2022, had rejected Irfan’s bail application in the case. Hence, he filed the present bail application before the high court. It is alleged that the MLA is wanted in two criminal cases and in order to avoid arrest, he flew from Delhi to Mumbai using the forged identity card.

An FIR was registered against Solanki, who was then absconding, at Gwal Toli police station of Kanpur district for boarding a flight on a forged Aadhaar card and compromising airport security in November last year.

It is alleged that the Aadhaar card carried his photograph but his name was mentioned as Ashraf Ali in it. Subsequently, the police had seized computers and printers used in making the fake ID card.

