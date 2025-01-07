Menu Explore
Allahabad HC seeks affidavit from principal secretary housing dept on illegal constructions

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 07, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Taking serious note of unauthorised constructions in the urban areas, especially in the Lucknow city, the Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench has directed the principal secretary, housing and urban planning department, U.P., to file a personal affidavit detailing measures to address the issue.

The HC demanded an affidavit outlining the government’s proposed actions (Sourced)
“If the affidavit is not submitted by February 10, the principal secretary must appear in person with complete records,” the division bench, comprising Justices Attau Rahman Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi, issued this order on January 2, 2025, in response to a 2012 PIL (public interest litigation) by Lt. Col. Ashok Kumar (Retd.).

It demanded an affidavit outlining the government’s proposed actions and explanations for how large-scale violations had gone unchecked.

It further directed that any affidavits filed by the Lucknow Development Authority or related bodies concerning unauthorised constructions be handed to the state counsel for review.

Over the years, the court has issued directions to the authorities concerned on the PIL.

However, despite demolition orders being issued for several structures as far back as 2012, no significant action was taken. Therefore, it suggested that a fresh survey be conducted to assess the current extent of violations and determine necessary action.

