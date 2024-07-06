Allahabad HC seeks reply from RERA, LDA on unregistered projects

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) as to what action has been taken against all the projects allegedly running without registration. The court fixed July 16 as the next date of hearing in the case. (For Representation)

The order was passed by a division bench of justice Rajan Roy and justice Om Prakash Shukla on July 3 on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Kailash Chandra Pandey raising the issue of unregistered projects.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that in the short counter affidavit (reply), the UP RERA has mentioned around 500 projects where notices have been issued by it.

“Let the Real Estate Regulatory Authority respond as to what action, if any, has been taken on the complaint, if any, submitted by the petitioner under Section 35 of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.Let Real Estate Regulatory Authority file an affidavit in this regard by the next date( July 16),” the court ordered.

As regards the LDA, in spite of lapse of more than a month, it has not responded in spite of an order of the court.

The court said, “Ten days and no more are granted to it to file a counter affidavit in the matter, failing which the Vice Chairman and Secretary, Lucknow Development Authority shall join the proceedings through video conferencing and shall explain as to why they are not co-operating in a public interest litigation.”