 Allahabad HC seeks reply from RERA, LDA on unregistered projects - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allahabad HC seeks reply from RERA, LDA on unregistered projects

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 06, 2024 09:02 PM IST

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that in the short counter affidavit (reply), the UP RERA has mentioned around 500 projects where notices have been issued by it

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has sought a reply from the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) and the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) as to what action has been taken against all the projects allegedly running without registration.

The court fixed July 16 as the next date of hearing in the case. (For Representation)
The court fixed July 16 as the next date of hearing in the case. (For Representation)

The order was passed by a division bench of justice Rajan Roy and justice Om Prakash Shukla on July 3 on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Kailash Chandra Pandey raising the issue of unregistered projects.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that in the short counter affidavit (reply), the UP RERA has mentioned around 500 projects where notices have been issued by it.

“Let the Real Estate Regulatory Authority respond as to what action, if any, has been taken on the complaint, if any, submitted by the petitioner under Section 35 of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.Let Real Estate Regulatory Authority file an affidavit in this regard by the next date( July 16),” the court ordered.

As regards the LDA, in spite of lapse of more than a month, it has not responded in spite of an order of the court.

The court said, “Ten days and no more are granted to it to file a counter affidavit in the matter, failing which the Vice Chairman and Secretary, Lucknow Development Authority shall join the proceedings through video conferencing and shall explain as to why they are not co-operating in a public interest litigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC seeks reply from RERA, LDA on unregistered projects
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On