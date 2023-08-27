Allahabad HC seeks reply in PIL on ‘anomalies’ in direct transfer of grant to farmers

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has given two weeks’ time to the state government to file counter affidavit (reply) on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition alleging anomalies in transfer of grant (money) directly into farmers’ account in connection with schemes run jointly by the Centre and the state government. The court has listed the case for next hearing after two weeks. (For Representation)

A division bench of justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the order on August 22 on the PIL filed by Ajay Kumar Awasthi. The state government directly transfers grant into bank accounts of farmers (direct benefit transfer) under various schemes.

“In financial year 2021-22, financial irregularities had come to light in direct transfer of money to farmers. Instead of transferring money into farmers’ bank accounts, money was transferred into bank accounts of various firms,” claimed advocate Anu Pratap Singh who represented the petitioner in the court.

“The finance department’s portal Koshvani shows expenditure of ₹545 crore in financial year 2021-22 under various schemes for farmers. However, the agriculture department’s portal shows expenditure of ₹423 crore in the same period,” Singh said.

“Taking serious note of the issue, the high court has directed the state government to submit its reply in the next two weeks,” he added. The court has listed the case for next hearing after two weeks.