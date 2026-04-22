Allahabad HC upholds detention of cow slaughter accused under NSA

Observing that cow slaughter is not an ordinary crime and that it spontaneously evokes strong emotions and violent reactions, the Allahabad high court dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by an accused in a 2025 cow slaughter case in Shamli district, upholding his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The accused Sameer’s detention was ordered by the district magistrate of Shamli under section 3(3) of the NSA. (For Representation)

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Dismissing the writ petition filed by accused Sameer, a division bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Sanjiv Kumar in its April 16 order also said that such an act has immediate and widespread ramifications in society, almost always leading to widespread violence that takes a toll on a tranquil society and throws life out of gear.

“This kind of offence, if repeated, would imperil the even tempo of life of the locality and consequently public order,” the bench said. The court found the detaining authority absolutely justified in passing the detention order.

The accused Sameer’s detention was ordered by the district magistrate of Shamli under section 3(3) of the NSA and subsequently confirmed by the state government.

On March 15, 2025, a police team recovered the remains of a cow from a field in a village in Shamli district. An FIR was subsequently registered. Since the festival of Holi was underway, the incident led to unrest among the Hindu population, prompting the deployment of forces to maintain peace.

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