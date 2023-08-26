News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Allahabad HC junks plea seeking cane juice offering at KV temple

U.P.: Allahabad HC junks plea seeking cane juice offering at KV temple

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Aug 26, 2023 11:10 PM IST

As per the petitioner when on April 16, 2023, the public wanted to offer sugarcane juice to the Jyotirlinga, they were stopped from doing so by police officials

The Allahabad high court dismissed as withdrawn a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a direction to the state government and the authorities concerned to not stop Hindu devotees from offering sugarcane juice to Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Jyotirlinga in Varanasi.

The petitioner Mahadev Enterprises, a firm operating in Varanasi had sought non-interference in public right to offer sugarcane juice to the Jyotirlinga inside the Kashi Vishwanath temple. (For Representation)
During the hearing, a division bench of chief justice Pritinker Diwaker and justice Ashutosh Srivastava said it was going to impose a cost of one lakh on the petitioner. However, on the petitioner’s decision to withdraw the case, the court said it would reconsider the cost part. The order, passed on August 25 (Friday), was not uploaded on the high court’s website till the filing of the report.

The petitioner Mahadev Enterprises, a firm operating in Varanasi and providing sugarcane juice to devotees through its proprietor, had sought non-interference in public right to offer sugarcane juice to the Jyotirlinga inside the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

It was also requested in the petition that the petitioner as well as the countrymen have much faith in Lord Shiva and they eagerly wait for the Shravan month to offer sugarcane juice to the deity. It was further stated that when on April 16, 2023, the public wanted to offer sugarcane juice to the Jyotirlinga, they were stopped from doing so by police officials.

Thereafter, the petitioner sent a letter to the Varanasi district magistrate seeking permission in this regard. As the matter is still pending before the DM, the instant PIL was moved by the petitioner before the high court.

