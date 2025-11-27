Allahabad University gets NAAC A+ grade in re-evaluation

Allahabad University (AU) has been awarded A+ grade (CGPA 3.26) by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), marking a milestone in its continued efforts to enhance academic quality, research output, and infrastructure, officials said. AU officials described the achievement as the product of collective efforts. (File)

“On Thursday, the university received official information from the NAAC. During the ‘Kayakalp’ programme on Thursday evening. Vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava shared this news with the university fraternity,” AU PRO prof Jaya Kapoor said.

The NAAC peer team conducted a reassessment on October 13 following an earlier three-day evaluation from May 28 to 30 after which the university had been awarded an ‘A’ grade (CGPA 3.17) on June 6.

“Although the A grade was commendable, the university leadership considered it a starting point rather than the final goal. Driven by a strong desire to further realise its potential, the university immediately applied for re-evaluation with NAAC and invested resources in targeted improvements,” she added.

Prof Sangita Srivastava said although the A grade was a strong foundation, their goal was beyond that. “This re-evaluation was not just a process, but a commitment to align ourselves with global standards,” she added.

During the re-assessment, the NAAC team acknowledged positive developments such as the expansion of research activities across departments, increased student-centric initiatives, and improvements in digital resources, AU officials said, describing the achievement as the product of collective efforts.

“It strengthens AU’s prospects of securing a better position in national rankings,” officials said.

Earlier, AU received a B++ grade in 2004, when it was still a state university. After attaining central university status in 2005, it secured a B+ grade in 2019.

According to the NAAC report, the university performed commendably in areas including curriculum activities, teaching-learning processes, research and innovation, infrastructure, student support, leadership and management, and institutional best practices.