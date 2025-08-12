Search
Allahabad-Jhansi div graduate constituency: Preps underway, voter list revision from Nov 1

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Published on: Aug 12, 2025 07:22 pm IST

Currently, 116 polling stations are operational across 10 districts under the constituency, which includes Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Orai and Mahoba. Nominations and vote counting will be conducted in Jhansi.

Preparations are underway for the Allahabad-Jhansi Division graduate constituency elections scheduled for next year, as district authorities begin surveying polling stations. Returning after six years, the elections will be preceded by a revision of the voter list from November 1, officials said.

According to Rakesh Srivastava, chief assistant at the District Election Office, the voter list revision will begin on November 1. Graduates who completed their degrees three or more years ago are eligible to register as voters. Those who graduated within the last three years are not yet eligible for inclusion in the voter list, he said.

Shakeel Ahmad, senior assistant at the District Election Office, said the polling station survey aims to replace outdated or dilapidated buildings with more suitable facilities. He also noted that three new development blocks have been established in Prayagraj over the past six years. Additionally, some polling station locations will be updated due to the upcoming ward delimitation in the urban local body elections, he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa had announced that the electoral roll revision for graduate and teacher constituency elections, slated for December 2026, will officially commence on November 1, 2025.

To streamline the registration process, a dedicated online portal is being developed. Divisional commissioners, acting as electoral registration officers, will oversee the revision process with assistance from district magistrates and assembly-level officers.

In the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, eight members each are elected from graduate and teacher constituencies. The terms of representatives from five graduate constituencies (Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, and Allahabad-Jhansi) and six teacher constituencies (Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Varanasi, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad) are set to expire on December 7, 2026.

Follow Us On