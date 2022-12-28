Alleged attack on Kashmiri students: AMU to set up fact-finding panel

Agra Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam on Tuesday condemned the alleged attack on Kashmiri students in Aligarh Muslim University and reiterated his demand for checking of university campus to trace illegal arms. He expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri students and blamed the vice chancellor for failure to manage varsity affairs..

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Kashmiri students met AMU registrar Mohd Imran, who is an IPS officer on deputation with the university. The student leaders later claimed that the university authorities had assured to constitute a fact-finding committee to trace the guilty and take action against them.

Officiating proctor Prof Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi informed that the issues raised by the Kashmiri students were addressed during the meeting with the registrar. A fact-finding committee would probe the matter and the guilty would face action. He said that there was normalcy in the university where students from all states studied in harmony.

It may be recalled that a brawl between two Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students (one of them from Kashmir and another from Ghazipur) over a game of badminton on Saturday night took a political turn on Monday with former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti complaining of inaction against hooligans harassing Kashmiri students in the university.

On Sunday, the Kashmiri students staged a protest and closed the centenary gate of the AMU which was later opened. The Kashmiri students alleged that they were manhandled despite lodging a peaceful protest. A video of this incident went viral on social media, showing a student loading a pistol.

“I have seen the viral video and reiterate my past demand of a proper check of AMU campus to find if there are illegal arms there. I condemn the attack on Kashmiri students and assure president of Jammu and Kashmir Student Association of support,” said BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam who informed that he had taken up the matter with the AMU registrar, SSP and SP Aligarh to identify the armed student and take suitable action.

“The student carrying a firearm and tarnishing the image of the university should be suspended and a case registered against him. The AMU vice chancellor has failed to manage the affairs but none would be allowed to create a wave of fear within UP ruled by chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” said the BJP MP who was known for his verbal attacks on the AMU in the past.

Reacting to the MP’s demand of checking for arms on the university campus, officiating vice chancellor Prof Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi said, ““We too have seen the video going viral on social media with a person carrying a firearm but it is tough to identify him and to ascertain if he is a student of the AMU”.

“The apprehensions and grievances raised by Kashmiri students were addressed during their meeting with the registrar. There is normalcy on the campus and no adverse opinion should be formed on the basis of a one-minute scuffle that took place between two students,” Prof Zaidi said.

He said most Kashmiri student were satisfied with the way the university had handled the issue.

“To address issues raised by the Kashmiri students, a meeting will be chaired by pro vice chancellor Prof Mohd Gulrez on Wednesday and will be attended by all concerned, including provost and warden from halls,” he said.

Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association, who met the BJP MP Satish Gautam, thanked him for solidarity with Kashmiri students in AMU. “The Kashmiri students had a fruitful meeting with AMU registrar also who assured to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe issues raised,” said Nasir.

Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, on Monday evening, issued a video recorded statement, claiming that the situation was “totally peaceful” on AMU campus.

“There is information about some dispute over a game of badminton between a student from Kashmir and another from Ghazipur. Next day, the proctorial board of AMU took up the matter and issued a statement. On Monday, Kashmiri students met the officials of the district administration and were promised a meeting with AMU officials on Tuesday,” Naithani said.

“There has been no FIR, tehrir or complaint regarding the incident and no information about injury to anyone or any medical examination,” the SSP said.

In her tweet on Monday, Mehbooba Mufti had complained of “inaction against hooligans harassing Kashmiri students in AMU. She requested the Union home minister, AMU officials and Aligarh police to take cognizance of the matter. Mehbooba reacted to a tweet by J&K Students Association, an organisation claiming to represent Kashmiri students all over India, which also said it had written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah to stop harassment of Kashmiri students in Aligarh Muslim University.

These Kashmiri students from Aligarh Muslim University had met ADM City Meenu Rana on Monday and expressed a feeling of “insecurity” in the AMU after a brawl among students on Saturday.

There are about 1,400 Kashmiri students in Aligarh Muslim University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON