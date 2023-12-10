Alliances don’t augur well for BSP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called upon party leaders and workers to make double their efforts to counter rival parties’ plan of a foul play to outmanoeuvre the BSP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. BSP chief Mayawati during a party meeting in Lucknow on December 10. (HT photo)

Addressing party leaders and office bearers in the BSP national meeting held in state unit office here on Sunday, she reiterated that the BSP will go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“When in alliance, the BSP has been at a disadvantage as it transfers its vote to the alliance partner but does not get the alliance partner’s vote in return. The BSP’s policy is of ‘Sarvajan Hitay- Sarvajan Sukhay’ while other parties do not follow the ideals of Dr Ambedkar,” she said.

“Alliance with such parties sends a negative message among the cadre and discourages them as well. The experiment of alliance in assembly and Lok Sabha elections was bad for the party,” Mayawati added.

“Instead of wasting time on alliance with political parties, BSP workers should focus on the alliance of various communities with ‘bhaichara’ meetings. The party leaders should motivate the cadre to work for the victory of the BSP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. If the party grabs the master key of power, we will work for the welfare of the supressed communities,” the BSP chief said.

“The four BSP governments in U.P. did not indulge in cheap popularity by distributing free ration or unemployment allowances among the people. To ensure that people lived with dignity, the BSP government gave them permanent jobs in government and private sectors. The BSP government worked for the development of villages to check migration,” she added.