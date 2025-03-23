Menu Explore
Allow prisoner to pray five times a day during Ramzan: Allahabad HC to Etawah jail supt

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Mar 23, 2025 05:58 AM IST

A division bench, however, clarified that the routine security measures, which are being followed for the protection of inmates inside the jail, shall continue to exist

The Allahabad high court has directed the Etawah central jail’s superintendent to ensure that a high-security prisoner’s religious practices, including offering prayers five times a day during Ramzan, are not “interfered with” and that he is “allowed” to have the Quran in his possession.

The petitioner had claimed that her husband was not being allowed to offer prayers as per his religious practices inside the prison during the ongoing Ramzan month.
The petitioner had claimed that her husband was not being allowed to offer prayers as per his religious practices inside the prison during the ongoing Ramzan month. (For Representation)

Disposing of a writ petition filed by one Uzma Abid, the wife of the jail inmate, a division bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Nand Prabha Shukla, however, clarified that the routine security measures, which are being followed for the protection of inmates inside the jail, shall continue to exist.

The petitioner had claimed that her husband was not being allowed to offer prayers as per his religious practices inside the prison during the ongoing Ramzan month and that the Quran had also been taken from him.

The court was also informed that the petitioner’s husband was serving a life sentence in a 2005 murder case. During the court proceedings, the state government’s counsel submitted that the jail authorities would examine the petitioner’s grievance in accordance with the law.

After hearing both sides and taking into consideration the facts of the case, the court in its decision dated March 17 disposed of the writ petition with the following direction to the jail superintendent of central jail, Etawah, “Ensure that the religious practices followed by the petitioner’s husband of offering prayers at five times in the month of Ramadan is not interfered with and he is also allowed to retain Quran with him.”

