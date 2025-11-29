Alongside technological progress, society grappling with stress, says President Murmu in Lucknow

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday laid stress on the need for introspection as she noted that alongside technological advancement, society today grapples with rising stress, mental insecurity, mistrust and loneliness. President Droupadi Murmu lighting the ceremonial lamp at a Brahma Kumaris’ event in the presence of Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

“A calm and stable mind sows the seeds of peace in society, and from there, the foundation of world peace and unity is laid,” she observed while speaking at the launch of the Brahma Kumaris annual theme for 2025-26, “Meditation for World Unity and Trust” in Lucknow.

“Today’s humans are more educated and technologically capable than before, and have numerous opportunities to progress.

“But with technological advancement in society, stress, insecurity, distrust, and loneliness are also increasing. Today, it is essential that we not only move forward but also embark on a journey of introspection. The Brahma Kumaris have taken steps to facilitate this encounter with the Self, and for this they deserve thanks,” she said.

“The need of the hour is not just to move forward, but also to look within oneself,” the President said, adding that every human being wants to trust others, but trust is only possible where the mind is calm, thoughts are healthy, and emotions are pure.

“When we pause for a moment and communicate with ourselves, we realise that peace and happiness lie within us, not in any external object. When spiritual consciousness awakens, love, brotherhood, compassion, and unity automatically become a part of life.”

Murmu began her address with the phrase “Om Shanti.”

She said that India’s ancient civilization and culture have always given the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to the world, which means that the whole world is one family.

“Today, when the world is facing many challenges, this idea becomes even more relevant.”

The President said that the Government of India is taking several important steps to make society more inclusive, peaceful and value-based. Promoting yoga and meditation globally and leading the celebration of International Yoga Day (June 21) are also part of this initiative.

Referring to the G-20 Summit held in India in 2023, the President said that the theme of the summit was One Earth, One Family, One Future. She said that these initiatives reinforce the important message that humanity’s future will be secured through human values, dialogue, trust, and spiritual consciousness.

She congratulated members of the Brahma Kumaris family for the launch of the programme.

“Let us awaken peace within ourselves, bring faith into our thoughts and manifest unity in our actions,” she said.

Murmu presented a decorated ‘kalash’ to the Brahma Kumaris and flags to the Brahma Kumars, who will undertake a yatra covering every corner of Uttar Pradesh.

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the gathering as well.

Welcoming the President, Patel said her presence made this event historic.

“Your dedication to national interest, humanity, and values is a source of inspiration for all of us,” the governor said.

Patel praised the Brahma Kumaris’ Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, saying the institution took steps to promote noble life values, marking the beginning of global consciousness.

Adityanath said terrorism, disturbances, and unrest seen across the world are rooted in uncontrolled mental tendencies. Wherever disorder emerges, it is driven by these outward, unstable impulses that lead individuals toward negativity, he added.

“One aspect of life leads to positivity and inspires good deeds, while the other aspect leads to negativity. Indian tradition has recognised demonic tendencies as terrorism and is fighting against them physically and spiritually,” he said.

The event was also attended by Rajyogi Dr Brahma Kumar Mrityunjay, Lucknow subzone director Rajyogini Brahma Kumari Radha and others.

Earlier, upon arrival at Raj Bhavan, Murmu was warmly welcomed by the governor, the chief minister and Raj Bhavan officials. The President paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his statue at Raj Bhavan.