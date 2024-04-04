Alvida Ki Namaz likely on Friday, U.P. police on alert

Lucknow Alvida ki Namaz (Ramzan’s last Friday prayer) was likely to be offered on Friday (April 5) at 31,151 different places across the state amid heavy police deployment, , said senior police officials here on Wednesday. They said the police force had been put on alert and told to remain extra vigilant to avert any trouble . A senior police official said special deployment had been done in Shamli, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

UP director general of police (DGP), Prashant Kumar said the police deployment had been done strategically at over 2,700 sensitive localities and over 2,800 sensitive worship places across different districts. Besides, the police officials were in touch with nearly 30,000 clerics for maintaining peace and communal harmony, he added.

Another senior police official said special deployment had been done in Shamli, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Lucknow. He said drones and high-resolution CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive spots during the prayers. Police response vehicles would be deployed for continuous patrolling during the festival. Quick response teams equipped with riot control equipment had also been deployed at sensitive points identified across the state.

He said intensified vigil would be kept on different social media platforms and stern action would be taken against those involved in posting objectionable content that may disturb law and order or incite communal sentiments. He said directions had also been issued to all districts to conduct meetings with civil defence, clerics, peace committees and other responsible citizens to maintain coordination during the festival.