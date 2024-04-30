Amending Constitution not on BJP agenda, international conspiracy behind Opposition canards: Kaushal Kishore

Alleging that there is an international conspiracy behind Opposition canards, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore has emphatically asserted that amending the Constitution is not on the Bharatiya Janata Party agenda as it seeks a third successive term at the Centre. Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore. (FILE PHOTO)

Kaushal Kishore, the BJP’s prominent Dalit face and two-time sitting MP from Mohanlalganj (reserved) constituency in Lucknow, is aiming for a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha election. His constituency goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. He has already hit the dusty lanes of the largely rural Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat comprising Sarojini Nagar, Bakshi Ka Talab, Mohanlalganj, Malihabad (all in Lucknow) and Sitapur’s Sidhhauli assembly segment.

Kaushal Kishore spoke to Hindustan Times on a variety of issues, ranging from the BJP’s prospects in the elections and the plan to counter the INDIA bloc attack. Excerpts:

Q: Opposition leaders have said the BJP is losing the election over the constitution change controversy. What is your take?

A: Two phases of polling indicate that the INDIA bloc is nowhere close to the BJP-led NDA as the voters have extended their extensive support (to the NDA). Narendra Modi is going to become prime minister for the third consecutive term. The BJP is committed to preserving the Indian Constitution and the BJP top leadership has huge respect for Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Dr Deen Dayal Upadhayay.

The BJP government is working according to the constitution and the Opposition leaders are spreading canards among the public as they lack a development agenda. The Opposition is doing it in connivance with foreign forces, which don’t want to see Modiji as the prime minister, due to their anti-national interests. We are clearing doubts among the people. We are gaining more popularity and cementing our base among people as the Opposition continues to target the BJP on false pretenses. The Opposition does not have the guts to put their plans and agenda among voters. We are again going to win the people’s confidence.

Q: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the main voters of which are Dalits, including Jatavs, has fielded upper caste and OBC candidates on various seats to dent the BJP votes. What is the BJP’s strategy now?

A: In 2019, the BSP contested the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the SP (Samajwadi Party) and the RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal). Even then, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) got 64 seats. The BJP is in the fray based on its government’s performance over the last decade. Modiji has the confidence and support of the people in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Parties planning to dent the BJP vote will get naught. The BJP will return to power with a bigger majority.

Q: The first two phases of polling were held for 189 seats in the country, including 16 in Uttar Pradesh. The two phases have seen a low turnout as compared to the previous election. Is this a concern for the BJP?

A: The BJP goes to the polls with micromanagement at the booth and the central level. We have ensured that our supporters do cast their votes. The voter turnout is not increasing as voters of the Opposition parties are losing hope and presuming that the BJP will continue to remain in power for another five years.

Q: Is ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ working?

A: People have faith in the Modi government. They know that his government works for the poor and the underprivileged. People from every segment, whether they are senior citizens or youngsters, see their and the country’s future safe and secure under the BJP rule.

The BJP government is giving free ration to 80 crore people in India whereas people are not able to get ration even on paying a higher cost in Pakistan, where the population is merely 23 crore. Most of the promises made in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled and we have made fresh promises to the people in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Q: Has the BJP dumped the development agenda and is it more focused on the communal plank to polarise voters?

A: No, the BJP is adhering to its development agenda. But we are also making people aware of the conspiracies and the agenda of the Opposition parties. The INDIA bloc plan is to grab the property of the people and give it to a select number who have ruined the country. We have exposed the corrupt intentions of the Congress, and the anti-national design of the INDIA bloc. But the Modi government is following a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and crime.

Q: How many seats will the BJP win in two phases in U.P?

A: The BJP’s target is to win all 16 seats. The two phases held in the Uttar Pradesh comprise mainly west U.P. seats. In 2019, the BJP had gained in west U.P. when it fought alone. Think what will happen now that the RLD, which has a good base in the western region, is in alliance with the BJP. The support base of the BJP has expanded in U.P. as well as across the country.