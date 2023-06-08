Amid heatwave, summer vacation in UP govt primary schools extended till June 26

As heatwave sweeps across Uttar Pradesh, the state government has extended summer vacation in government primary and upper primary schools till June 26. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 15. The schools will, however, open for one day on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The summer vacation has been extended to save children from the heatwave. (HT file photo)

Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand said, “There is a forecast of extreme heat conditions with possibility of sunstroke due to exposure to the sun in the state in the next few days. Extreme heat can have adverse effects on children. Keeping this in mind, the summer vacation has been extended till June 26. Classes will start from June 27.”

“Till then, children of basic schools will continue their study and homework given during the summer vacation through ‘Diksha App’. Yellow alert has been issued as the meteorological department warns of severe heat waves in many districts of the state,” he added.

An order issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad, UP, said that in the earlier order the schools were to remain closed from May 20 to June 15, 2023. But this has now been extended by 11 days and now schools run by Basic Shiksha Parishad will reopen on June 26.

According to the notice issued earlier in UP schools, schools were to be closed for 27 days from May 20 to June 15 during summer vacations and a total of 15 days from December 31 to January 14 for winter vacations.

In this way, the students get a total of 42 days’ holidays. However, now changes have been made in the summer vacation. Now the schools will remain closed till June 26 and studies will start from June 27.

School to open for a day on June 21

However, all the government schools will open for a day on June 21 i.e. International Yoga Day. Prior to it, the schools should be cleaned properly and make necessary preparations for the same. A function should be organized on yoga day in which sweets and fruits should be distributed among the students. There should be arrangements for drinking water too, the order said.

Before the reopening of the school on June 27, adequate cleanliness should be carried out in toilets. Besides, drinking water and proper seating arrangements for children should be ensured by the school management committee, the order reads.