Amid resentment, amendments to Cong list of dist, city chiefs in U.P. likely

A few last-minute changes made in the list of Congress district and city unit presidents announced last month continue to be the cause of concern and resentment brewing in the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh. The party leadership may go for a rethink, and amendments to the list in the coming days cannot be ruled out. (For representation only) (Sourced)

The changes made at some of the places are so glaring that the party leadership may go for a rethink, and amendments to the list in the coming days cannot be ruled out.

“There is resentment in at least 15 districts due to gross anomalies following last-minute changes in the list. Most of the changes were made in the west UP districts, where the party is left with no Jat leader in the list of new district presidents. At the same time, Hardoi comprising two Lok Sabha seats of reserved category has leaders of the same caste (upper caste) as district and city unit presidents,” a senior party functionary said on the condition of anonymity.

Those aware of the development said that the party is working on complaints about the changes made in the list of District Congress Committee (DCC) and City Congress Committee presidents announced on March 20, 2025. Senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, have also been informed about the issue and amendments, wherever needed, may be made soon.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, however, underplayed the issue, saying it is being discussed with senior leaders. There are indications that the announcement of a new state executive committee may be made after appropriate amendments are made to the DCC list already announced.

Senior party leaders from some of the state’s districts have already expressed strong resentment against inclusion/deletion of some of the names in the list.

AICC general secretary (in-charge, U.P.) Avinash Pandey was not available for his comments.

However, this had become evident during his recent visit to Lucknow. Congress workers from some districts met Pandey and expressed their concern on the issue. Pandey was seen giving a hearing to the partymen and assuring them that the party would take everybody along.

“Some of the districts facing resentment include Bahraich, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Noida, Etah, Hathras, and Mainpuri,” a party functionary said.

The Congress, meanwhile, has released a timeline for new DCC presidents constituting the district party executive committees. The party has asked the new DCC presidents to divide work, constitute booth committees, appoint secretaries to the district committees and in-charges of control rooms, and hold training programmes, etc.

AICC secretary Satyanarayan Patel will visit Gorakhpur, Deoria, Siddharth Nagar, Ballia and other districts under his charge to take feedback about the points given in the timeline given to the new district party presidents.