Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amid UP cabinet reshuffle buzz, 3 rebel SP MLAs meet Shah

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 02, 2025 05:16 AM IST

The meeting has sparked renewed speculations about a possible expansion of the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

letters@htlive.com

Sources suggest that the rebel SP MLAs are anxious about their future in politics. (For representation only)
Sources suggest that the rebel SP MLAs are anxious about their future in politics. (For representation only)

: Three of the seven Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, who cross-voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates during the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in February 2024, met home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

SP MLAs Abhay Singh, Rakesh Singh and Vinod Chaturvedi, along with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, were present in the meeting, according to a post on X by Abhay Singh.

The meeting has sparked renewed speculations about a possible expansion of the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources suggest that the rebel SP MLAs are anxious about their future in politics.

The meeting assumes significance as it has come amid buzz regarding election of the new BJP state president in the next few days and speculation about a possible cabinet expansion in UP.

The rebel MLAs are said to have been in regular touch with the BJP’s top leadership, according to sources, who also claimed that the role these MLAs could play for the BJP in future was discussed in the meeting.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Amid UP cabinet reshuffle buzz, 3 rebel SP MLAs meet Shah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On