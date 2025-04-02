Amid UP cabinet reshuffle buzz, 3 rebel SP MLAs meet Shah

letters@htlive.com Sources suggest that the rebel SP MLAs are anxious about their future in politics. (For representation only)

: Three of the seven Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, who cross-voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates during the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in February 2024, met home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

SP MLAs Abhay Singh, Rakesh Singh and Vinod Chaturvedi, along with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth, were present in the meeting, according to a post on X by Abhay Singh.

The meeting has sparked renewed speculations about a possible expansion of the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources suggest that the rebel SP MLAs are anxious about their future in politics.

The meeting assumes significance as it has come amid buzz regarding election of the new BJP state president in the next few days and speculation about a possible cabinet expansion in UP.

The rebel MLAs are said to have been in regular touch with the BJP’s top leadership, according to sources, who also claimed that the role these MLAs could play for the BJP in future was discussed in the meeting.