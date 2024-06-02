Amidst intense heat wave, U.P. DGP issues safety instructions for cops

LUCKNOW: In wake of the intense heat wave prevailing in the state for the past few days, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar issued a circular on Sunday advising against deploying police personnel for extended periods in the heat. The DGP directed all district police chiefs and police commissioners to ensure shift and rotation wise deployment of police personnel. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) (File)

He asked the officials concerned to brief police personnel on the importance of staying hydrated to avoid illness while performing their duties in intense heat. He said that police personnel should drink sufficient water before and during their shifts.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the circular, the DGP recommended consuming glucose, ORS, and lemon during duty periods and avoid high-protein meals. Instead, he suggested they consume sattu (roasted gram flour), buttermilk, and other items that help in maintaining proper water levels.

He also directed the maintenance of sheds and booths for police personnel performing traffic duty or other duties at crossings, intersections, or polling stations in intense heat, and the arrangement of drinking water for cops on duty.

Kumar further directed police officials to monitor the wellness and health conditions of police personnel at police stations, police lines, and barracks. He said this should be ensured by police station in-charges, reserve inspectors, and circle officers routinely. Personnel showing any symptoms of illness or effects of the heatwave should receive proper treatment.

He also ordered that all fire stations and personnel should be kept on high alert to prevent and respond to fire incidents. He said that officials should ensure fire audits were conducted for all multi-story buildings, shopping malls, gaming zones, schools, hospitals, railway and bus stations, and other institutional buildings.

He directed the officials to ensure that exit routes for fire tenders are kept clear to prevent them from getting stuck in traffic jams during emergencies.

Several people, including poll personnel and policemen on poll duty, have died due to suspected heat wave conditions across the state in the past week.