Amrit Kaal of the Constitution of India is now: Yogi at Lko meet

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, highlighted the importance of the motto of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, calling it as a symbol of India’s commitment to global humanity. He said it embodies India’s timeless message, reflecting the nation’s enduring commitment to peace, harmony, and coexistence. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attends the International Conference of Chief Justices of the World (ICCJW) at CMS Kanpur Road in Lucknow, on Friday. (HT Photo)

He said this while inaugurating the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World at the World Unity Convention Center of City Montessori School (CMS). The chief minister said, “This event is being organised when the Constitution of India is entering its Amrit Mahotsav. On November 26, 1949, India adopted its Constitution and on November 26, 2024, the Amrit Kaal of the Constitution of India will start.”

CM said, “The spirit of Article 51 of the Indian Constitution is an inspiration for world peace and security. This article encourages us to follow a moral path to develop respectful international relations and resolve conflicts peacefully.”

He described the event as inspiring and mentioned that on November 26, 2024, India will mark 75 years since the Constitution was adopted. This event is being organised during the beginning of the Amrit Mahotsav year of the adoption of the Constitution. Notably, 178 chief justices and delegates from 56 countries participated in the programme.

The chief minister, while discussing PM Narendra Modi’s address at the United Nations “Summit of the Future,” emphasised that war is not a solution to problems. He expressed concern that wars have jeopardised the future of 2.5 billion children worldwide. He urged global leaders to unite and work towards creating a clean, safe, and fearless society for future generations.

Highlighting the summit as a platform for global dialogue and cooperation, he expressed confidence that it would pave the way for world welfare in line with the spirit of Article 51. The Chief Minister also called upon judges worldwide to actively contribute to this cause.

Paying tribute to CMS founder late Dr Jagdish Gandhi, the Chief Minister acknowledged his vision and efforts in establishing this conference as a significant platform.

At the function, former President of Hungary, the former Prime Minister of the Republic of Haiti, judges from 56 countries, CMS Founder-Director Bharti Gandhi, Manager Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, schoolchildren, and their parents were present.

‘System which promotes justice, unity, and peace needed’

Convenor and CMS manager, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon said that the chief justices and legal luminaries believe that a world government, world parliament, and an enforceable international law are pivotal for establishing an ideal world order capable of addressing global challenges such as terrorism, illiteracy, unemployment, and environmental issues.

The jurists emphasised that building a “secure future” for the young is a collective responsibility. Therefore, there is a pressing need for a system that promotes justice, unity, and peace across the world, eliminates wars, focuses on education, health, and medical care, and eradicates oppression and injustice against children.