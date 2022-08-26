Amrit Mahotsav favourite theme for Ganesh Utsav in Lucknow this year
Since community worship will take place after two years, puja committees in the city are coming up with various themes for this year’s celebration. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) is a theme that several organizers are going with.
Lucknow Post a two-year hiatus due to Covi-19-induced lockdown, the city is all set to celebrate the 10-day Ganesh Utsav with fervour.
Since community worship will take place after two years, puja committees in the city are coming up with various themes for this year’s celebration. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence) is one such favourite that several organizers are going with.
“We have chosen Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as this year’s theme for our 10-day celebration from August 31 to September 9,” said Bharat Bhushan, patron, Shri Ganesh Prakatya Committee at Jhulelal Vatika, near Hanuman Setu, which is one of the oldest and biggest Ganpati celebration in the city, begun in 2005. More than 15-18,000 people would attend the event every day, he informed.
“The first few days will be dedicated to the country with songs and cultural functions related to the freedom struggle, rather than devotional songs. Blood donation and vaccination camps will also be set up,” he added.
“Flags will be installed all over the pandal at different places with due respect. As this year the festival falls in August which is the Independence month, we thought that the best theme would be Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” said Lakshmi Narayan Jaiswal, president, Ganesh Vihar Vikas Samiti, Faizullagunj.
“Swachh Bharat, Local for Vocal will also be some of the highlights of our Pandal,” he said.
“The idol would be 6 feet tall and would be based on Balaji temple. It is being made by a popular and old idol maker Nilay Mitra from Kolkata,” said Rahul Mishra, treasurer of the committee.
Nilay Mitra, one of the finest artists, is also making the highest idol with a height of 15 feet which is to be set up in Gomti Nagar. The idol will be completely eco-friendly, and soil-based with no use of POP (plaster of Paris) and artificial colours, according to him.
“Our Ganpati will have the national flag in his hands instead of weapons this time. The pandal will also have Tricolour,” said organisers at Basteer Ganj ke Raja committee in Alambagh.
Replica of Siddhivinayak to come up at a cost of ₹5 lakh
A Ganesh idol at Shri Ganesh Prakatya Committee, the biggest organisation in the city, is coming at a total cost of approximately ₹5 lakh, informed Satish Agarwal, secretary of the committee which is being run by the Siddhivinayak Charitable trust. The idol is the replica of the most popular Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. “Ever since the committee was set up, the idol has been the same every year. We don’t change the design and it is constant to date. The first invitation card is sent to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak baba before anyone else is invited,” he added.
The idol is approximately 5-6 ft in height and is being built by popular sculptor Shravan Prajapati who made many idols during the previous rule of Mayawati. “Not everyone can create an idol that looks exactly like Siddhivinayak. A lot of permission is required for creating similar idols, said Prajapati.
“The idol is soil-based and natural colours have been used to make it, ‘’ said Prajapati. “I don’t make mud idols but I agreed upon to make it completely eco-friendly, , ‘’ added Prajapati whose forefathers were also in the idol-making business. Prajapati’s forefathers made the famous idols at Hanuman Setu and Aliganj temples. Prajapati also sculpted the metal idol in Ambedkar Park, Lucknow.
-
Thoughts that count: Heartening scenes before Supertech twin tower demolition
Heartening scenes were witnessed near Noida's Emerald Court Society on Sunday morning hours before the country witnesses the controlled explosion of the tallest towers to be demolished so far. Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would be razed to the ground at 2:30 pm. In the last three days, thousands of citizens have been evacuated from the Society. For the evacuated residents, Nearby society Silvercity AOA placed banners, welcoming them for breakfast.
-
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics