Amroha businessman gets 2 cr extortion threat from Bishnoi gang

A businessman known for running the popular Hashmi Dawakhana in Amroha has approached police after receiving death threats and a ₹2 crore extortion demand allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Cybercrime teams are working to trace the IP address and location of the sender, and technical data has been sought from WhatsApp officials for further investigation (Sourced)

Sirajuddin Hashmi, chairman of the Hashmi Group, along with his son Burhanuddin and other family members, received three threatening calls and a series of WhatsApp messages between July 30 and August 1, reportedly from a Portugal-based number. The caller, identifying himself as Rahul, allegedly the younger brother of Rohit Godara, a key associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, demanded ₹2 crore and issued threats to the Hashmi family.

The family, residing in Mohalla Qazizada, has since limited movement outside their home. “The first call came on July 30 but was missed. Later, threatening WhatsApp messages were received, warning of serious consequences if the money was not paid,” a senior police official said.

Following the threats, Sirajuddin and his son, Burhanuddin, reported the matter to senior police officers. While the case was initially assigned to a sub-inspector, it has now been transferred to Nagar inspector Pankaj Tomar due to its seriousness.

Superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand visited the family and assured them of security. “Three separate teams have been deployed, along with cyber cell support. We are in touch with WhatsApp for technical assistance. The accused will be identified and action taken accordingly,” he said.

An FIR has been lodged at Nagar Kotwali against an unidentified person under charges of criminal intimidation (Section 351) and extortion (Section 308) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, cybercrime teams are working to trace the IP address and location of the sender, and technical data has been sought from WhatsApp officials for further investigation, police said.

Notably, the extortionist had claimed he would call again on Saturday at 2 pm, but no call was received. Attempts to reconnect with the number failed, as it was found to be switched off.