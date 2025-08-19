Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
AMU students call off stir after VC agrees to polls in December

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 06:19 pm IST

AMU proctor professor Mohd Wasim Ali confirmed that following an interaction with the students, the vice-chancellor agreed to the union polls. However, rebutting claims made by a faction of students on social media on Tuesday, he clarified that the election officer was yet to be appointed.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students called off their protest and hunger strike after vice-chancellor professor Naima Khatoon agreed to hold student union elections in December this year. Other issues, including the fee hike, attendance, and the suspension and expulsion of students, were also resolved after the protesting students met the vice-chancellor.

Women students agitating at the Bab-e-Syed gate of AMU on Monday. (HT)
“The process will begin in the first week of December and the elections will be held in the same month. The name of the election officer will be announced at an appropriate time,” Ali said.

“The vice-chancellor has already reduced the cap for the fee hike to 20%, and it may be lower depending on the subject. The disciplinary committee will meet shortly to hear matters related to suspension and expulsion of students in the past,” the AMU proctor added. He also pointed out that attendance had already been fixed at 40%.

The students ended the indefinite hunger strike in the early hours of Tuesday after their meeting with the vice-chancellor continued overnight.

The strike, which lasted 18 days, was launched against the fee hike announced by the AMU administration. Demands for student union elections and other issues came up later as the protest gathered support from the Samajwadi Party on August 16. Office-bearers of the student union from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also joined the sit-in staged at the Bab-e-Syed gate.

