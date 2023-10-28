News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ann Utsav: From millet gulab jamun to peri-peri sticks, it’s a culinary delight!

Ann Utsav: From millet gulab jamun to peri-peri sticks, it’s a culinary delight!

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 28, 2023 07:20 AM IST

The three-day food festival, from October 27 to 29, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan features over 100 varieties of millet-based dishes showcased in approximately 15 stalls set up by farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and individuals from various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Gulab jamun, choco chips, peri-peri sticks, pakoda, samosa, peda, laddu, puff corns, and more – Ann Utsav (food festival) has a wide array of delicacies, all prepared using healthy millets.

A stall selling millet-based delicacies at ‘Ann Utsav’ (HT PHOTO)
A stall selling millet-based delicacies at ‘Ann Utsav’ (HT PHOTO)

The three-day food festival, from October 27 to 29, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan features over 100 varieties of millet-based dishes showcased in approximately 15 stalls set up by farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and individuals from various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Among the stalls, two unique attractions caught the attention of visitors: a stall selling millet Gulab Jamun by Lucknow’s Poonam Mehrotra and another stall offering peri-peri spicy sticks and puff corns by Rakesh Kumar from Muzaffarnagar.

Mehrotra explained, “We use Jowar flour instead of refined flour (maida), along with Khoya and other ingredients.” She runs ‘Millets Delights,’ an organised venture that supplies millet-based dishes to an NGO in Lucknow. She also manages a canteen at CISH Rehmankhera, where she has introduced a variety of millet-based foods, including laddu, barfi, matri and peda.

Similarly, Rakesh Kumar offers more than 15 millet-based products, including peri-peri sticks, choco chips, pakoda, biscuits, ready-made khichdi, and puffs, among others. “Our peri-peri products are oil-free and ready to eat, unlike those found in the market. Our millet khichdi only requires adding the appropriate amount of water and it’s ready to eat,” said Rakesh.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out