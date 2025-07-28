Another civic shocker claims 8-year-old boy’s life in Lucknow

In yet another shocking instance of civic negligence, an eight-year-old boy died after accidentally coming in contact with a high-voltage transformer at Shankarpuri Colony in Phool Bagh area of Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh on Sunday afternoon when he went to retrieve a cricket ball. The boy died after accidentally coming in contact with a high-voltage transformer in Phool Bagh area of Lucknow’s Qaiserbagh. (HT photo)

The boy, identified as Mohammad Fahad, was playing with the local children when the ball rolled near an open transformer inside the neighbourhood park, his family said.

“As he moved to retrieve it, he was electrocuted after touching the exposed transformer,” said the boy’s uncle Mohammad Raes. The feeder manager responsible for the transformer’s maintenance was suspended after the incident.

CCTV footage of the incident is also making rounds on social media. The incident comes 15 days after a 32-year-old man, Suresh Lodhi, fell into an open drain in the Thakurganj area of the city on July 12 morning. Suresh’s body was found far from the site of the incident the next day. The gate leading to the transformer installed at ground level near the park was open for several days, according to eyewitnesses.

“Despite repeated complaints by residents, no action was taken by the electricity department to secure it. As Fahad reached near the transformer, he suffered a powerful electric shock and got stuck. Other children raised an alarm, prompting nearby locals to rush in. With great difficulty, they managed to separate the boy from the transformer,” said Raes.

The office of the Hussainganj executive engineer Office and the Sub-Divisional Office released a joint statement, claiming that the transformer was secured. However, the broken barricade contradicted this assertion. The statement attributed the child’s access to the transformer area through the gate. It described the incident as tragic and offered condolences to the family.

Arun Kumar, Hussainganj executive engineer, said, “We have suspended Amarjeet, the feeder manager responsible for the transformer’s maintenance. He was serving in an ad hoc capacity. Additionally, the process to compensate the family of the deceased child has been initiated. We deeply regret this tragic incident that should never have happened, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Efforts to save child fail

Eyewitnesses said that the moment Fahad touched the transformer, he collapsed with a violent jerk. Hearing the commotion, residents rushed to the scene and some of them managed to pull the child away from the transformer. His uncle then carried him to a nearby auto-rickshaw and rushed him to the Civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Father works in Saudi Arabia, informed of tragedy via video call

Fahad was the eldest of three brothers, Farhan and Azaan being the younger two. His father, who works in Saudi Arabia, was informed of the tragedy via phone. A video call was made to show him his son’s face, leaving the family devastated. The grieving relatives have refused a post-mortem, while the local police are reportedly insisting on conducting one.

Fahad’s uncle, Mohammad Raes, alleged that the barricade around the transformer was broken and had been left unrepaired despite repeated complaints. “Had the discom acted responsibly and fixed the broken fencing, my nephew would still be alive,” he said, holding back tears.

Gate of transformer left open for days, say residents

Locals allege the gate of the transformer had been broken and left wide open for several days despite repeated complaints to the electricity department. “We informed them multiple times to fix the transformer enclosure, but no one paid attention,” said a resident, adding, “their negligence has cost a young life.”

Residents are demanding accountability and stern action against the officials responsible.

RECENT ELECTROCUTION DEATHS IN LUCKNOW

June 30, 2025: A 28-year-old contractual lineman dies after being electrocuted while working on a high-tension line after it is switched on in Sadrapur area under Malihabad police station limits

May 13, 2025: Two individuals die in separate incidents due to electrocution, including a man after coming in contact with a high tension wire while working on a boundary wall and another at a liquor shop.

Sept 2, 2024: A 16-year-old boy, Abhishek Kumar Gautam dies after being electrocuted at a park in Shankar Purwa (I) ward in Gudamba when he accidentally touches a high mast pole. Following the incident, zone-7 junior engineer Krishna Kumar, lineman Sham Kanaujia, supervisor Ram Anuj Yadav, and switchman Chandrashekhar Bhatt are removed from their posts by the municipal commissioner.