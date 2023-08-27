Another FIR against absconding wives of slain gangster brothers

Declared absconders and wanted in connection with the February 24 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards, the wives of slain gangster-politicians Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Khalid Azeem (Ashraf), and four of their aides, have been booked in an another case by the Dhumanganj police in Prayagraj. Dhumanganj station house officer Rajesh Kumar Maurya said the fresh FIR was registered against Shaista Parveen (Atiq’s wife), Zainab aka Ruby (Ashraf’s wife), sister Ayesha Noori and Atiq’s aides Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Arman. (File)

The case was registered late Friday night for their failure to appear before a court despite the proclamation of them being declared absconders and the warning of attaching of their properties issued, police officials said.

After the daylight murder of Pal, the two main accused in the case--Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf--were killed in police custody by three assailants on April 15 night. Four other accused, including Atiq’s son Asad, were killed in separate encounters with the police.

“The court had ordered action under section 82 of the CrPC (proclamation for person absconding) on July 26, 2023... despite this, the accused neither appeared before the court nor the investigating officer, which amounts to contempt of the court order. Following this, a FIR was registered against them under section 174 of the IPC (not obeying a legal order to attend at a certain place in person or by agent, or departing without authority),” he added.

It may be noted that some of the absconding accused in the case are carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each on their heads.

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen is also carrying a reward of ₹50,000.

