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‘Anti-women’ parties will face public anger in polls: UP dy CM’s jibe at Cong, SP

Keshav Prasad Maurya says the two opposition parties have made it clear that they do not support women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 10:49 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday met BJP workers and office bearers at the Circuit House here before departing for Lucknow. Maurya arrived in Sangam city on Friday to attend the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan.

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya with BJP workers and office-bearers in Prayagraj on April 18. (HT photo)

Interacting with party workers, he said that by voting against the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Act, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, the Congress and Samajwadi Party made it clear that they did not support women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies.

He said these parties were influenced by a “male-dominated mindset” and did not favour equal participation of women in national development. In contrast, he said, the BJP remained firmly committed to women’s reservation and would ensure its implementation.

Maurya further said public anger, particularly among women, would prove costly for what he described as “anti-women” parties in the coming years. He claimed that parties such as the SP, Congress, TMC and DMK had opposed the women’s reservation bill. The deputy CM noted that women MPs from the SP and the Congress had opposed the bill, calling the opposition’s stance an “insult to women waiting for their rights for decades.”

 
keshav prasad maurya congress samajwadi party uttar pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Anti-women’ parties will face public anger in polls: UP dy CM’s jibe at Cong, SP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Anti-women’ parties will face public anger in polls: UP dy CM’s jibe at Cong, SP
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