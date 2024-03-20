Apna Dal (K) stakes claim to three seats, SP makes counter-move

The Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Krishna Patel on Wednesday decided to contest the Phulpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi Lok Sabha seats, causing a flutter in the Samajwadi Party-led INDIA bloc. Krishna Patel (in spectacles) of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) (HT FIle Photo)

Within hours, the SP, too, announced a candidate for the Mirzapur seat.

Samajwadi Party leaders consider the announcement by Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) a move to mount pressure on the INDIA bloc partner for a Lok Sabha poll ticket, the BJP-led NDA alleged the step indicates fissures in the INDIA bloc.

After a meeting of the Apna Dal (K) central executive committee chaired by her, party chief Krishna Patel said the party has decided to contest Phulpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi seats as part of the INDIA bloc.

Apna Dal (K) general secretary Pankaj Niranjan said the party has decided to contest the three seats after a discussion with the Congress leadership.

“We will contest the Lok Sabha election with the INDIA bloc,” he said.

When asked if a discussion was held with the SP leaders, he replied, “We have announced candidates on three seats, the ball is in the SP court. They have to decide if the three seats are allotted to Apna Dal (K), an alliance partner of INDIA bloc, or they dump us.”

Congress spokesperson CP Rai said the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is not aware of talks between the Apna Dal (K) and Congress leadership.

They may have held talks with the central leadership on fielding candidates on three seats, he said.

Soon after the Apna Dal (K) move, the SP released a list of candidates for six Lok Sabha seats, including Mirzapur on which the Apna Dal (K) has laid claim.

The SP has fielded Rajendra S Bind from Mirzapur, Ziaur Rahman from Sambhal, Manoj Chaudhary from Baghpat, Rahul Awana from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bhagwat Saran Gangwar from Pilibhit and Rajeev Rai from Ghosi.

By naming a candidate for Mirzapur, where Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel was planning to challenge her sister Union minister Anupriya Patel, the SP has given a clear message to Apna Dal (K) that it was not going to be lenient to the alliance partner’s gambit.

Earlier, Pallavi Patel had caused a flutter in the SP camp during the Rajya Sabha polls by saying she will abstain from voting, alleging neglect of grass roots workers and PDA in selection of candidates by the SP leadership.

Later, in a post on social media platform X, she congratulated SP candidate Ramji Lal Suman, terming him the symbol of “actual PDA”. She also thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath for getting the elections done in a violence-free, transparent and cordial manner.