Apna Dal (S) will improve performance in 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, says Anupriya Patel

The Apna Dal (Soneylal) is aiming to improve its performance in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, said party president and Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel here on Wednesday. Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel at her party’s annual convention in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

She made the remark while addressing media persons on the 76th birth anniversary of her father and party founder the late Soneylal Patel. The party held its annual convention on the occasion.

The Apna Dal (S) bagged 12 seats in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, the most by any BJP ally in the state.

“We are fully prepared for the 2027 assembly polls and certainly will improve our performance from 2022. The party functionaries and office bearers have gathered today in this annual convention. They have been asked to strengthen the organisational structure of the party in all 75 districts across the state. Preparations are on in all constituencies,” Anupriya Patel said, adding, “we are fully cooperating in the alliance with BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

She later addressed the party office bearers at Ravindralaya in Charbagh, Lucknow, from all over the state and asked them to prepare the party for the 2027 polls.

She refused to comment on her husband, Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel’s statement regarding conspiracies against him and the party. She said it would be better to put this question to Ashish Patel.

Won’t tolerate conspiracies: Ashish Patel

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Ashish Patel, an MLC, once again targeted the state government and the information department without naming them. He alleged that the media, which runs on a budget of ₹1,700 crore, doesn’t show any news about his party, but uses the same budget to run propaganda against them.

He said the Apna Dal will not be intimidated despite multiple conspiracies. The Apna Dal was formed for social justice and the party is taking steps in this direction, he said. The party has changed the names of four engineering colleges and will continue to do so, he asserted.

He said Apna Dal won’t back down from its agenda, and its workers won’t remain silent if their demands aren’t met. He said the party will respond strongly to any conspiracy against it.

“We will give a befitting reply to any conspiracy against us. The party will not be intimidated; we know how to respond. You can publish news about baseless allegations, but you can’t hide the truth. We’ll respond within the limits of decorum, but if you cross the line, the responsibility will be yours. The party has been fulfilling its alliance obligations since 2014 and will continue to do so,” he stated. “However, Apna Dal expects better treatment and won’t tolerate conspiracies against it,” he said.