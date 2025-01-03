App to help more people get houses under PM Awas Yojana in U.P.

LUCKNOW In a significant move to uplift marginalised communities, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced transformative measures under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural) to ensure a dignified life for the poor, a government spokesman said here on Friday. Awas Plus app ensures a fair and transparent selection process for beneficiaries. (For Representation)

These initiatives, according to him, aim to enhance transparency, streamline beneficiary selection, and broaden the scheme’s reach.

“An online survey, scheduled to be completed by January 10, will be conducted in rural areas using the newly launched Awas Plus app. This app, equipped with face authentication and unique login features for Gram Panchayat secretaries, ensures a fair and transparent selection process for beneficiaries,” the spokesman said.

“Moreover, rural families can now self-register through the app, making the process more accessible and inclusive,” he said.

A key highlight is the expansion of eligibility criteria. Families earning up to ₹15,000 per month are now eligible for the scheme, an increase from the earlier limit of ₹10,000.

This revision also removes prior disqualifications for owning items such as a mobile phone, refrigerator, or motorcycle.

“The application process has been simplified. Beneficiaries can now register online through the PMAY Mobile App and submit their documents for verification at Tehsildar offices, eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices,” the spokesman said.

To ensure comprehensive outreach, district-level meetings chaired by district magistrates will oversee the process. Information will be widely disseminated through media and public forums like Tehsil Diwas and Thana Diwas. A Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural Beneficiary Selection Register 2024 will systematically document eligible beneficiaries.