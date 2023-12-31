Appoint one priest from Valmiki community in each temple: Swami Maurya

GORAKHPUR Appreciating the BJP for naming Ayodhya airport as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, former cabinet minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya demanded to appoint one priest from the Valmiki community in each significant temple in the country out of reverence to Maharishi Valmiki. Maurya recalled the sacrifice of Ram Nagina Yadav for upliftment of the poor and marginalized people and blamed the BJP for destroying democracy. (HT FILE)

Maurya was talking to the media persons at Subhash chowk in Deoria after participating in a programme to pay tributes to former SP MLC Ram Nagina Yadav on Friday evening.

He said the BJP could appoint Valmiki community members in each temple for boosting social justice. He ridiculed a Member of Parliament’s remarks to send him to a mental hospital.

Notably SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has distanced himself from the remarks of Swami Prasad Maurya regarding Sanatan Dharma and the SP has initiated an exercise to woo Brahmins. This has added more significance to Swami Prasad Maurya’s welcome of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

In reply to a question, Maurya recalled the sacrifice of Ram Nagina Yadav for upliftment of the poor and marginalized people and blamed the BJP for destroying democracy. Abdur Rahman