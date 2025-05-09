April IGRS rankings: Shravasti on top in grievance redressal, Shahjahanpur second

: Shravasti district topped the list followed by Shahjahanpur and Amethi for timely and effective redressal of public complaints, according to the April rankings of the CM Dashboard and IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System). Shravasti has consistently ranked among the top five districts in the state for timely and quality grievance resolution. (For representation only)

District magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said Shravasti scored 131 out of 140 points in the April IGRS evaluation, achieving the highest complaint resolution ratio in Uttar Pradesh at 93.57%.

According to the IGRS report dated April 25, Shahjahanpur secured second place with a 92.86% redressal rate. Amethi was third with 90.71%. Ballia and Ambedkarnagar shared the fourth spot jointly with 85.71%.

Hamirpur ranked sixth, Mainpuri seventh, while Mau, Hathras, and Balrampur jointly held the eighth spot.

These districts were recognized not only for resolving complaints on time but also for prioritising the quality of redressal.

On an average, over 6 lakh cases are registered every month (statewide) through IGRS with an impressive 98% resolution rate, a state government spokesperson said.

“According to the April reports from IGRS and the CM Dashboard, Shravasti ranked first across Uttar Pradesh in handling public complaints,” Dwivedi said

Dwivedi said in line with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision, a special strategy has been implemented in the district for resolving public complaints effectively.

“Public hearings are held daily at 10 am in the district, followed by regular review of the disposal of complaint progress. Pending cases are revisited at 5pm, and feedback-based quality checks are conducted at 9pm,” he said.

The Shravasti DM added that all departmental officers have been clearly instructed to give top priority to public hearings and complaint resolution, as directed by the CM.

The chief minister’s priority in resolving public concerns is evident from his personal involvement through Janata Darshan and department-level initiatives such as IGRS and the Jansunwai Samadhan App. The nodal officers regularly monitor the quality of complaint redressal to ensure transparency and effectiveness, he said.

The IGRS ranking has fostered healthy competition among districts, ultimately benefiting the people of Uttar Pradesh.

To strengthen public access, a dedicated helpline number 1076 was launched in 2019, allowing citizens to directly reach the Chief Minister’s office.