AQI of several U.P. cities poor to ‘very poor’

The air quality of many Uttar Pradesh cities remained ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ on Friday. Several UP cities recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) above the 300 mark according to the AQI data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday. (HT FIle)

An AQI reading above 300 is considered very poor which can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, according to experts.

Delhi NCR breathed ‘very poor’ air quality on Friday. Noida recorded AQI of 316. Ghaziabad recorded AQI of 341, Hapur 355, and Greater Noida 261.

Baghpat in West UP recorded an AQI of 269 and Meerut 329 as per the data. Other important cities including the state capital recorded AQI around 200. Agra recorded an AQI of 188, Bulandshahr 306, Kanpur 229 while AQI in Lucknow was 269.

The depleting air quality is reflective of accumulation of particulate matter in the air which is caused by human activities and aggravated by the drop in average temperatures.