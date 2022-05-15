Archaelogical Survey of India releases photos of conservation work in underground cells of Taj Mahal
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has released photographs of two spots where maintenance work was undertaken recently in closed underground cells on the riverside of the Taj Mahal in Agra.
“The work of maintenance of underground cells on the river side was taken up. Decayed and disintegrated lime plaster was removed and replaced by laying of lime plaster and traditional lime processing before application” reads the 20th page of the January 2022 newsletter of the Archaeological Survey of India.
“Conservation of monuments is the principal duty of the Archaeological Survey of India and we undertake our tasks in a routine matter. We have to take care of the upkeep of monuments and thus have to look at the critical areas irrespective of the fact that they are closed or open for visitors’ access,” said a senior ASI official preferring not to be named.
“Not only the Taj Mahal, but such conservation work is also undertaken at all protected sites having heritage value. For this, we reach the roof and the basement based on the requirement. As such, the conservation work was undertaken in underground cells of Taj Mahal, otherwise not accessible to common visitors, recently from December 2021 to March 2022 about which photographs are now in the public domain,” he stated.
These underground rooms or cells below the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal had been in the news in the recent past. A petition was filed on May 4 by Rajneesh Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media in-charge of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district, in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.
The petitioner had sought directives to the state government to constitute a committee to examine the 20 rooms inside the 17th century monument and look for any evidence related to the presence of Hindu idols or scriptures there.
“Around 20 rooms in the Taj Mahal are locked and no one is allowed to enter. It is believed that in these rooms, there are idols of Hindu gods and scriptures,” Singh said.
On May 12, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court rejected the petition. The division bench of justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi observed that the petition is not maintainable.
Right wing activists have insisted the Taj Mahal was actually Tejo Mahalaya – a Shiva temple, and claimed that evidence is buried underneath the closed segments of the monument.
PMC sanctions 83 proposals under TOD zone along proposed metro routes
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has sanctioned 78 proposals under the transit oriented development (TOD) zone on line one and two, and five proposals on line three of the ongoing metro rail route. Under the TOD policy, real estate projects get higher floor space index up to four.
Out of 255 new cases in state, city reports 151
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 255 new Covid cases and one death on Sunday. Currently, the tally of active cases is going up and has increased to 1,518 after 175 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours The positivity rate recorded on Sunday is 1.13 % as a total of 22,469 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 151 fresh Covid infections and one death on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,060,692.
Delhi records 613 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 2.74%
The national capital on Sunday recorded a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, with 613 new infections in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin statement read. Delhi recorded three more deaths due to the contagious virus, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
4,459 Ludhiana students appear for government scholarship exams
Out of a total 5,586 students eligible for the scholarship exams, a total of 4,459 students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) on Sunday. The three-hour exam was conducted at 21 centres across the district between 10 am to 1 pm. Officials said while 1,679 boys appeared for the exams, 2,780 girls took the scholarship exams. A total of 1,127 students were absent in the district.
Poor village women in UP’s Meerut eke out a living and how
Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns. However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.
