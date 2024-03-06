ASHA workers stage protest demanding wage hike

LUCKNOW: Putting aside their routine duties of immunisation and care for pregnant women, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers staged a protest at the district collectorate on Wednesday. They were demanding to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking a wage hike. ASHA workers protesting at district collectorate in Lucknow on Wednesday (Sourced)

“ASHA workers are facing a severe financial crisis due to the lack of regular income, unlike state employees or even contractual staff,” said Saroj, an ASHA worker from Mohanlalganj.

Saroj, who was protesting alongside 200 other ASHA workers from nine development blocks of Lucknow, further said that they received only an honorarium, which was not sufficient to provide two square meals for their families.

ASHA workers raised slogans and demanded to meet the chief minister to present their demands. “We need a fixed salary, the status of a state employee or contractual staff, and inclusion in health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat. We worked tirelessly during COVID-19, but apart from appreciation, we received no benefits,” said another protesting ASHA worker, Asha Sharma.

The ASHA workers blocked the entrance of the office of the chief medical officer of Lucknow, Dr. Manoj Agrawal, forcing the officials to receive the memorandum. Later, a delegation of ASHA workers met the director general of medical health and discussed their demands. The agitation disrupted the work at several community health centres in the state capital.