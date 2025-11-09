ASI-protected temple in Prayagraj targeted in alleged treasure search

A group of unidentified miscreants allegedly dug up a portion of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected Patharabandi Mahadev Temple in Prayagraj’s trans-Yamuna region, reportedly in search of hidden treasure. The incident, which damaged part of the centuries-old structure, has sparked outrage among locals and prompted an investigation by police and revenue officials. The incident took place late Saturday night at the temple located on the hills of Chheedi village under the Bara police station limits. The broken wall of the ancient Patharbandi Mahadev Temple located on the hill in Chhidi village of Prayagraj (Sourced)

According to officials, the culprits broke through the rear wall and carried out digging near the inner sanctum before fleeing. Villagers discovered the damage on Sunday morning, leaving the community shocked.

Rumours soon spread that the excavation was linked to age-old legends of a mythical treasure believed to be buried beneath the temple. Locals said such tales have long surrounded the site.

Village head Satish Kumar Gupta informed the police, after which a team from Bara police station reached the spot and conducted an inspection. Station house officer (SHO) Vinod Sonkar said a case has been registered against unidentified persons, and efforts are underway to identify the culprits.

Naib Tehsildar Vijay Kumar of Bara, who visited the site with a revenue team, said the act appeared to be a treasure hunt rather than an attempt to hurt religious sentiments. “The police are investigating, and the facts will be revealed soon,” he said.

The Patharabandi Mahadev Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, attracts devotees throughout the year and hosts annual fairs during the Hindu months of Paush, Adhik Maas, and Sawan. Idols of Hanuman and other deities are also installed in the shrine.

Eyewitnesses said the miscreants spent the night cutting through stones near the Shivling before escaping at dawn. Despite a stone crusher plant operating nearby with CCTV cameras, the activity went unnoticed. Police have seized the footage for examination.

Coincidentally, a tourism department team also reached the temple on Sunday to inspect an ongoing ₹1.5 crore beautification project, which includes building a boundary wall, rest hall, satsang bhavan, yagyashala, and marble flooring.

The temple was taken under the custody of the ASI earlier this year for conservation and development work.