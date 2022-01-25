Aspirants allege anomalies in RRB exam results, protest in Prayagraj

Alleging anomalies in the result of non-technical popular category (NTPC) exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Board, aspirants in large numbers tried to stop a train at Prayag railway station on Tuesday. The aspirants also claimed to have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway officials in this regard earlier.

Police reached the spot with railway officials and pacified the students. However, cops had to use a mild force when the aspirants refused to disperse. Some of them were also detained. According to reports, the students called a meeting at Prayag junction where aspirants in large numbers assembled and then moved to the tracks.

They later sat on a dharna before Kanpur Intercity train and started raising slogans. Forces of many police stations along with government railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. The protest continued for around-one-and-a-half hours. Different student organisations, including Yuva Manch and Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha participated in the protest.

The aspirants claimed that notification issued by RRB on February 28, 2019 for 35,277 vacant posts under CBT-1 and CBT-2 phases. The CBT-1 was held in six phases between December 28, 2020 and July 31, 2021. The result was CBT-1 was declared on January 15, 2022. The CBT-2 phase of exam is scheduled to be held between February 15 and 19.

The recruitment included 12 vacancies on different grades which were divided into seven slots. As per the notification, CBT-1 was a screening exam and its marks were not added to the main examination. RRB was to qualify 20 times the number of posts zone wise in phase one and eight times the posts in phase which, the aspirants alleged, the RRB failed to do.

This resulted in selection of high merit candidates in each slot in the first phase of exam. In such a condition, the real number of selected aspirants was quite less than the promised vacancies, the candidates alleged. In the first phase of examination, 80,643 candidates were declared as successful.

Meanwhile, following similar protests in different part of the country, the union railway ministry in a communiqué has warned that railway job aspirants found indulging in unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job.

“It has come to notice that aspirants of railway jobs have indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities like protesting on railway tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties etc. Such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for railway/government job. Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialised agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining railway job,” the communiqué says.

The notice further mentioned that Railway Recruitment Boards are committed to conducting fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining highest standards of integrity. Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends, it added.