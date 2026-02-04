At Sanatkada, Muslim Pattachitra artists bring Hindu lores to life

One of the standout attractions at this year’s Sanatkada was the vibrant presence of Pattachitra, a traditional cloth-based scroll painting from the coastal lands of Bengal and Odisha that was brought to Lucknow under the festival’s theme ‘Raabta Lucknow–Calcutta Ka’. Roopsana at work at Sanatkada

What drew the attention of many was that a majority of these intricate paintings depicting Hindu deities and mythological tales were created by Muslim storytellers.

From stories of Krishna and Radha to narratives drawn from the Puranas and the Jagannath temple lore, the artworks were painted on scrolls using natural pigments. In a show of their skills, the artists made live paintings before a crowd of dozens—all the while singing old folk songs that spoke of the stories unfolding on their canvas.

Roopsana Chitakar, a 30-year-old from Medinipur in West Bengal, was among those giving live demonstrations at the festival. “Earlier, people would criticise us for painting themes from another religion. But art is art, and I couldn’t let this tradition die,” she said.

Roopsana has been practicing Pattachitra since the age of three and represents the eighth generation of artists in her family. As she painted an image of Krishna and Radha, she sang a folk song in old Bengali. “When Krishna plays the flute, Radha comes running,” she explained, translating the verse for onlookers.

Pattachitra, known for its intricate mythological storytelling, uses colours derived from minerals, plants and shells, applied with fine brushes on a stiffened cloth canvas. While the Odisha school of Pattachitra largely focuses on temple iconography, the Bengal tradition leans towards narrative storytelling.

Suman Chitrakar, also from Medinipur, said he revived the practice after his father discontinued it. “I took it up while I was studying to continue the legacy. Now, even my children are learning this art while they pursue their education,” he said.