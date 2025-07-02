Atal, Ekta, Eklavya, and Shaurya Vans to be developed in every district of UP

President of India Droupadi Murmu planted a sapling in Gorakhpur on Tuesday to launch the mega plantation drive of Uttar Pradesh, said a press statement issued by the state government. (Pic for representation only)

State aims to plant over 35 crore saplings to contribute to the target of expanding green cover to 15 percent.

The Forest and Wildlife Department is spearheading large-scale plantation drives to boost green cover and promote environmental stewardship through public participation. Building on the record-breaking Van Mahotsav campaign, the department will roll out several targeted plantation drives throughout the monsoon season, said the press statement.

After ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0,’ campaign similarly, on Raksha Bandhan, the department will promote plantation in local parks as a symbolic gift between brothers and sisters.

On Independence Day, August 15, Shaurya Vans will be established in each district in the honour of the nation’s martyrs and brave soldiers. Another campaign, ‘Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam,’ will be launched on September 5 (Teachers’ Day), with saplings planted as tribute to educators.

To achieve the 2030 forest cover target, the state is also developing various theme-based forests as per a pre-planned strategy. These include the creation of Atal Van, Ekta Van, Eklavya Van, and Shaurya Van in every district, which will inspire a sense of environmental responsibility and cultural pride among citizens.

Additionally, Oxy Vans are being set up in municipal areas to conserve local species, and Gopal Vans are being created in gaushala (cow shelter) premises using shade-providing and fodder-based plant species.