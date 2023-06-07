Atal Residential School: Entrance exam on June 11, teaching to begin in July

Teaching will commence at the Atal Residential School, Lucknow, from July 2023. The Atal Residential School Sithoulikalan, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow (HT Photo)

The entrance examination will be held on June 11 in Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri, for registered construction workers and children orphaned by the pandemic, said deputy labor commissioner, Lucknow Zone, Rakesh Dwivedi.

The test will be conducted on the campuses of Government Inter Colleges of the state. Candidates may collect their admit card from the office of assistant labour commissioner of their district.

Principal Sukhvir Singh said that a little over 1,000 applications have been received and of these 800 were found eligible. From these, 80 students (40 boys and 40 girls) will be selected for admission to Class 6.

Dwivedi said that there will be 80 objective-type questions in the entrance test, out of which 40 questions will be of mental ability, 20 on mathematics and 20 questions on language.

It is mandatory for all candidates to be present at the examination centre with the original admit card 30 minutes before the commencement of the entrance examination.

The timing of the exam is from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Additional time of 40 minutes will be given to differently abled students. Only a blue ballpoint pen will be used in the OMR sheet.

The deputy labour commissioner said that Government Jubilee Inter College in Lucknow, near City Railway Station, Government Inter College in Hardoi, near Bada Post Office, Civil Lines, Hardoi, Government Inter College, Unnao, Government Inter College in Sitapur, Government Inter College at Rae Bareli, near Bus Stand, and Government Inter College in Lakhimpur Kheri, opposite Kamnath Hospital, are the examination centres.

Dwivedi said that Atal Residential School has come up in Sithoulikalan, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow and it will be equipped with all facilities on the lines of Navodaya Vidyalaya. He said that at the Atal Residential School, students from Classes 6 to 12 will be provided free education as well as hostels for their living, food, a laboratory and a library with modern facilities as well as sports facilities.

Spread over 17 acres and equipped with all essential facilities, the Lucknow-based Atal Residential School – an ambitious and much-awaited scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government - has been constructed at a cost of ₹70 crore. It will operate Classes from 6 to 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON