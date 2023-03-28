Atiq Ahmed should be hanged: Umesh Pal’s mother, wife

Slain Prayagraj lawyer Umesh Pal’s mother and wife on Tuesday demanded death sentence for gangster-turned-politician saying he should be hanged. Slain lawyer Umesh Pal’s mother Shanti Pal (left) and wife Jaya Pal talking to media persons after the court verdict against Atiq Ahmed and other on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Their reactions came after Atiq Ahmad, the former Phulpur MP, along with his two aides Dinesh Pasi and Khan Saulat Haneef was convicted for Umesh Pal’s kidnapping in 2006 and subsequently awarded life term earlier in the day. Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSA MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his two police guards were murdered in Prayagraj on February 24 this year.

Umesh Pal’s mother Shanti Pal said her son kept fighting like a lion till his last breath. “When he (Atiq Ahmad) felt that he would not be able to get away, he got my son murdered after 17 years of kidnapping and assault. I am happy with the judgment in the kidnapping case of my son,” she said.

However, she reiterated her appeal that the court should sentence him (Atiq Ahmad) to death for the murder of her son who along with two of his police guards was killed on February 24 this year. “Atiq can do anything in the days to come on the strength of money and muscle power, she alleged.

Umesh’s wife Jaya Pal said though she welcomed the court order, the terror of Atiq Ahmad will continue till Atiq and his brother Ashraf were ‘finished’.

“I will continue the fight of my husband against Atiq as I want justice and not terror as anyone can fall victim to this terror tomorrow. I still fear for the life of my family members as Atiq can do anything from behind the bars as well. I respect the decision of the judiciary but I request UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to wipe out Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf by ensuring their hanging so that his terror can also be stopped,” she added.