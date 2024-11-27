Menu Explore
ATS court awards 7-year prison term to two terrorists

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 27, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The special ATS/NIA court on Tuesday awarded seven years of prison term to two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists on charges of radicalising youths and recruiting them for anti-national activities.

The special ATS/NIA court on Tuesday awarded seven years of prison term to Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli and Aquib Ahmad Malik on charges of radicalising youths and recruiting them for anti-national activities.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

The court also imposed a fine of 30,000 each on them.

The ATS had arrested them on February 20, 2019 and recovered 30 cartridges, three pistols and magazines, and two hand grenades from their possession.

According to the ATS, both Shahnawaz Ahmad Teli and Aquib Ahmad Malik belong to the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ATS got inputs about their involvement in various anti-national activities from several sources and also confirmed their credentials from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

