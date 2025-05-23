Attack at Lko CBI Office: Tribal man shoots arrows at cop on duty; motive unclear

In a recreation of a Bollywood action sequence, enacted in the heart of Hazratganj, a tribal man armed with a bow and arrows attacked a police officer outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Nawal Kishore Road on Friday. Accused Dinesh Murmu (HT Photo)

The cop was severely injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment at Syama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital on Park Road, where doctors declared the injured officer out of danger.

Police took the assailant into custody and are questioning him about the motive for the attack. According to the police, the accused belongs to a tribal community which traditionally uses a bow and arrow. He was identified as Dinesh Murmu, 55, hails from Harkund Kharagpur, in Bihar’s Munger district, an area bordering Jharkhand, which is known for its tribal population.

Murmu fired multiple arrows at assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Virendra Singh, who was stationed as a guard at the CBI office entrance.

According to an official statement by the Lucknow Police, the incident occurred at around 11:15 AM on Friday when the local police station received information about an attack on the CBI premises when the victim, Virendra Singh, 48, was sitting outside the CBI office entrance.

The victim in his FIR said, “during office gate duty, I saw a person sitting next to a tree. I asked him what he was doing there. Immediately after, he got up and attacked me with a bow and arrow, due to which I was struck in the chest. Thereafter, he fired several arrows which had iron tips attached to them.”

Hazratganj Police station SHO Vikram Singh said, “Officers responded promptly and reached the scene to find ASI Virendra Singh, wounded by an arrow. He was rushed to hospital for medical treatment where the doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger,” he added.

“Following the incident, a case under 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 109 (1) (attempt to murder) under BNS has been registered at the Hazratganj police station, and the accused has been taken into police custody for interrogation,” said Singh.

Decades-old grudge?

Even though authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the attack and launched an investigation into the case, sources said that the incident may be tied to a 1993 entrapment case in the Indian Railways.

The 1993 entrapment case Indian Railways refers to a series of train bombings that occurred in 1993, and the subsequent legal proceedings involving those accused.

The CBI later took over the investigation, and the cases were clubbed together as a single conspiracy, leading to the filing of a chargesheet against 13 arrested and nine absconding accused.

Investigators are now examining whether the attacker was a former railway employee and if he was directly or indirectly involved in that case.

“Authorities are currently scrutinising old case files and employment records to verify the accused’s past and uncover any motive rooted in the 1993 incident. Preliminary reports indicate that the accused may have been terminated from railway service in connection with the same case,” said the source.