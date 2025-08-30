Attack on Patna Cong HQ result of fear, panic: Ajay Rai

BJP workers attacking Congress workers at the Sadakat Ashram (Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee office) in Patna, was a result of fear and panic, said Ajay Rai, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday. UP Congress president Ajay Rai (seated) sporting a black band (HT Photo)

Rai condemned the attack and said, “Fighting for the truth is always difficult, because it needs courage and peace. This attack by BJP is an attack on democracy on the soil of Bihar, which is the land of penance, offering, sacrifice, love and revolution. It was from here that Mahatma Gandhi started the movement of truth and non-violence.”

Congress workers staged a protest at the UP Congress office in Lucknow as they tied black bands and sang Ramdhun on the premises of the state Congress office.

“The Voter Adhikaar Yatra of Rahul Gandhi is getting public support across the country and this has frightened Narendra Modi. The truth is that if the Election Commission gives us the voter list of Varanasi, it will be proved that the Prime Minister of the country himself is sitting on a chair on the basis of vote theft. Narendra Modi and the Election Commission are playing this game of vote theft together,” said Rai.

“Rahul Gandhi has said that now we will not allow vote theft. Congress and the alliance will fight with the power of the people and will expose the face of these vote thieves in front of the entire country,” said Rai.

“Congress workers have come from the tradition of Gandhi-Nehru. We will fight this cowardly government with truth and courage. This fight is not only of Congress but of the entire democracy,” said Rai.