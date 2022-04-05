Attack on police at Gorakhanth temple a terror act: UP government
An attack on policemen by an armed man who allegedly tried to forcibly enter Gorakhnath Temple was part of a conspiracy, Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday, even as the man’s family indicated that he was mentally unsound and undergoing treatment.
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, 30, was arrested after he allegedly attacked two PAC constables with a sickle and forcibly tried to enter the heavily-guarded premises of the temple in Gorakhpur late on Sunday. The temple is part of Gorakhnath Math, whose head priest is chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
The incident will be jointly probed by the state’s anti-terror squad (ATS) and a special task force (STF). “The attack on police jawans at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur is a part of deep conspiracy, and based on the available facts, it can be said that it was a terror incident,” the state home department said in a statement.
“The attacker had tried to enter the temple premises with bad intention, which was neutralised by the brave jawans of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and police,” it added.
A police official, privy to the investigation, said Abbasi is a resident of Gorakhpur and completed his graduation in chemical engineering from IIT-Bombay in 2015. He worked in a multi-national company in Gujarat, he said.
However, a person close to Abbasi’s family, on condition of anonymity, claimed he was mentally unstable and being treated by a psychiatrist in Jamnagar since 2018. Abbasi’s father Munir Abbasi said that his son had a mental breakdown in 2017 and hasn’t recovered. “He has been ill continuously. After I retired, I could not leave him because he is mentally unstable so I brought him along with me. He claimed that he did not have depression, but he wanted to commit suicide,” the father told reporters.
IIT-Bombay has refused to comment on the matter.
The injured constables were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are undergoing treatment.
The accused was also injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment, police said.
Later on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the injured officers.
“Directions have been given to UP ATS and UP STF to work jointly to probe the incident,” additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi told a media briefing.
Data retrieved from Abbasi’s laptop and phone suggested a major conspiracy behind the attack, the ADG, who was also present at the press meet, said.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
