Attack on Unnao Judge: Bar Council submits probe report, seeks explanation from lawyers involved

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has completed the probe into the March 25 Unnao incident, in which a group of lawyers had allegedly attacked additional district judge, and has submitted its report to the chairman of Bar Council seeking explanation from the lawyers involved in the incident.

Prahlad Tandon, additional district judge, Unnao, was allegedly attacked by lawyers in the court room on March 25. Tandon is also special judge (Pocso Act court). After the incident, Tandon had resigned. However, his resignation is yet to be accepted.

“We have completed the probe and have submitted the report to chairman of the Bar Council (of Uttar Pradesh) Rohitashwa Kumar Agrawal. Eight lawyers involved in the incident have been identified. They have been issued show cause notice seeking explanation for their involvement in the incident,” said lawyer Prashant Singh ‘Atal’.

Lawyers Prashant Singh and Ajay Yadav are members of the committee constituted by the Bar Council to probe the incident.

“On instructions of Bar Council, the Unnao Bar Association has suspended all the eight lawyers and we have recommended stern action against them,” said Singh and added that “The Bar Council has taken a tough stand on the incident. No lawyer involved in the attack will be spared. Their licence (to practice law) will be revoked.”

The incident had led to widespread resentment among judicial officers and lawyers across the state. They had demanded stern action against those responsible for the incident.