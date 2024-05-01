Attempts were made to link me with Malegaon blast: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that attempts were made by the then Congress government to implicate him in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in Maharashtra, which left six dead and over 100 others injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath during a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Solapur on Wednesday (PTI)

Adityanath made this sensational charge during his rally in Solapur, Maharashtra, where he arrived on Wednesday to address a series of rallies in support of BJP candidates.

“These people did everything to insult Hindus. This is the same Congress that questioned the existence of Lord Ram and coined the term ‘Hindu terror’ during the UPA government to insult the Hindus,” Adityanath said.

“The family members of the then Union home minister have entered the election fray with ‘bloody claws,’ and you need to be careful with them. These people had also said that Yogi Adityanath’s name would also be involved in the Malegaon blast and that they would conduct a CBI raid. We had told them to send them with proof,” he said.

BJP leaders have frequently criticised the Congress for coining the term ‘saffron terror’ after the Malegaon blast, in which BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and others were named as accused.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal on a BJP ticket, has been denied a Lok Sabha ticket this time. Before leaving for the Maharashtra rally, Adityanath slammed the Congress in a press conference for defaming Hindus by spreading the term ‘Hindu or saffron terror.’

Adityanath went on to accuse the Congress of using the caste census proposal as a tactic to mislead Hindus, saying, “Through this, they aim to pit Hindu castes against one another, diverting attention from the issue of reservations. If Hindus start fighting among themselves, they will hand over their rights to Muslims. Subsequently, Congress will lay the groundwork for the Islamisation and Talibanisation of India. Division based on religion should not be allowed again,” he said. Adityanath also stated that India had progressed significantly from the Congress regime.

“Ab koi thappad marega toh naya Bharat zordar ghusey se uska jabda todne ki taqat rakhta hai (now India possesses the capability to hit back at its enemies with force),” Yogi declared.

“I come from the sacred birthplace of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. Workers from BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra actively joined the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, contributing to its success. Thanks to the efforts of PM Modi and the collective cooperation of all, a majestic temple of Lord Shri Ram now stands in Ayodhya. This temple presents a grand picture of the national temple of India. The Ram temple serves as a testament that through unity and collaboration, we can certainly attain success,” he said.

He asserted that Congress members couldn’t have constructed the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said the Congress people once even denied the existence of Ram altogether. “When the decision to build the Ram temple was being deliberated, warnings were issued that it would lead to bloodshed. I said then not even a mosquito will die. In the past seven years, there hasn’t been a single riot or curfew in Uttar Pradesh. Now, If Ram temple is built, then the mafia’s ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ has also been done,” he said.

“Don’t vote for those who obstructed the construction of the Ram temple and labelled Hindus as terrorists. The entire country is echoing the sentiment, ‘Jo Ram ko laaye hain hum unko laayenge’ (We will bring back those who brought Ram),” he added.

The CM assured that the positive transformation witnessed in Uttar Pradesh would be replicated in BJP-led governments across the country.