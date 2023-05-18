Home / Cities / Lucknow News / AURA 2023 – Radiance of talent lights up Lucknow’s IT College

AURA 2023 – Radiance of talent lights up Lucknow’s IT College

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 18, 2023 06:12 PM IST

Isabella Thoburn College's inter-college cultural festival, AURA 2023, kicked off with various events, including dance, singing, debate, and photography. The festival also included a fashion show revolving around the theme 'Idiosyncratic: Bohemian Era.'

AURA 2023, the two-day, annual inter-college cultural festival of Isabella Thoburn College, was inaugurated on Thursday.

Students participate in an event as part of AURA 2023 in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)
Students participate in an event as part of AURA 2023 in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)

Jasmine Jain, joint commissioner of the special task force at the headquarters of the department of commercial tax and an alumna of the college, was the chief guest.

Welcoming the chief guest, the principal, Vinita Prakash observed that the College has a proud heritage of its alumnae excelling in all walks of life. Jain, in her address, shared fond memories of her journey in the college. She advised students to be cautious of what they post on social media and motivated them to take part in sports for holistic, all-round development.

Formal events:

Nrityanjali, the odyssey of semi-classical dance was the event that kick-started AURA 2023. Swaranjali, an Indian folk group singing event, echoed the essence of unity in diversity. In ‘Clash of Ideas’, the English debate competition, participants deliberated on the topic ‘Artificial Intelligence.’ ‘Hop Till You Drop’, the street dance event, showcased talented performers putting their best foot forward on the dance floor.

Age of Ultron, the photography event, aimed at giving space to shutterbugs to showcase their skills and their ability to frame the perfect shot. Henna tattoo, (Mehndi) centred around the theme of Indian culture wherein competitors displayed intricate henna designs. In ‘Author’s Alliance’, the self-composed English poetry competition, participants proved their literary mettle by composing and reciting poems on the topic ‘Complexity of human emotions’.

The programme for the first day concluded with the fashion show, titled Modern Luxe, which revolved around the theme ‘Idiosyncratic: Bohemian Era,’ showcasing unique and unconventional creations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
age of ultron fashion shows social media sports + 2 more
age of ultron fashion shows social media sports + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out